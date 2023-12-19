First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.62. 85,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

