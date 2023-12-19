First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.42. 383,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.77. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

