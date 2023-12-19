First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,466 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. 2,274,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,844,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

