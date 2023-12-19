First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 67,654 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,654 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. The stock had a trading volume of 443,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,977. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

