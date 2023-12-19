First Financial Corp IN Buys 327 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.7 %

PGR opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

