First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 527 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

