First Financial Corp IN Has $94,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.