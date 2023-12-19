First Financial Corp IN Makes New $92,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 243.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

FANG stock opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

