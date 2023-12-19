First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 120.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.8%.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

