First International Bank & Trust Acquires 7,667 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,174. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

