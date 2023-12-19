First International Bank & Trust Sells 2,241 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. 431,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.