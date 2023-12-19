First International Bank & Trust Sells 2,402 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. 396,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,148. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

