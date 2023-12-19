First International Bank & Trust Sells 4,870 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First International Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 274,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 400,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

