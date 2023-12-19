First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $39,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 120,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,802. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

