First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.