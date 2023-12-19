First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 289,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 433,681 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $53.96.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,958,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

