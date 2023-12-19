First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 289,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 433,681 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $53.96.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.