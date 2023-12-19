First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 93,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,894. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

