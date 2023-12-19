Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

