FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 58,028 shares.The stock last traded at $74.86 and had previously closed at $74.85.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

