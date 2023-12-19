Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.