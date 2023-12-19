Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Formula One Group makes up about 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FWONK opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

