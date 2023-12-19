Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 21,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 80,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 463,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. 1,954,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

