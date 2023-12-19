Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 549,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,837. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

