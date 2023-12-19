Fortress Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.81. 1,379,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,503. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The company has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

