Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 450,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

