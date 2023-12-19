Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,913 shares. The company has a market cap of $976.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

