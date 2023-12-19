FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,920 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

