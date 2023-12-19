Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider James Mitchell Buys 38,000 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider James Mitchell purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £45,220 ($57,189.83).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 21.60 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145.20 ($1.84). 1,157,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.48. Frontier Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,041.60 ($13.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £57.24 million, a PE ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

