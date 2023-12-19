Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.49). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.07) to GBX 1,080 ($13.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.03) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Future from GBX 757 ($9.57) to GBX 827 ($10.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.36).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 696.50 ($8.81). 437,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.18). The company has a market cap of £811.70 million, a PE ratio of 740.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 855.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 790.48.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

