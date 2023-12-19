Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,790,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 3,515,585 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

