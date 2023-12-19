Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 5.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $449.68 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.