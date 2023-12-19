Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

