Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

