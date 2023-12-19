Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.