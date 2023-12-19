Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

