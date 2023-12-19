Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FISV opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

