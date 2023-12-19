Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,864,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,937 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,723. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

