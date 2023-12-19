Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 2,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

