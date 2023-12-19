Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.14 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.