Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.