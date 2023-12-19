Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 563,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

