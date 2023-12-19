Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Down 1.2%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.78 and last traded at $125.90. Approximately 88,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,975,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.96.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

