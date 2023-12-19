Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Global Ports Price Performance

Shares of GPH remained flat at GBX 255 ($3.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.77. The company has a market cap of £173.50 million, a P/E ratio of -796.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 115.48 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Featured Articles

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

