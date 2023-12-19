Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.31. The stock had a trading volume of 761,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

