Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares during the period.

Shares of A traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. 206,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

