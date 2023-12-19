Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,313,000 after purchasing an additional 668,134 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 356,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,459. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

