Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 5,726,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,319,669. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

