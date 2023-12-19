Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $779,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. 1,353,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

