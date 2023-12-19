Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. 1,180,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.