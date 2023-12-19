Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBJL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 15,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

