Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.81. The stock had a trading volume of 188,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,309. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.